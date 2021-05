MARION COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – At 10:05 a.m. Friday, the body of Lynell Harris, 34, of Indianapolis was recovered from the White River in Indianapolis, the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said.

Harris’ body was found approximately three-quarters of a mile south of the rock dam south of Washington Street, where he was last seen going under the surface of the water Tuesday evening, the DNR said.

His family has been notified.

The DNR said an exact cause of death is pending autopsy results.