OGDEN DUNES, Ind. (AP) — The body of an Indianapolis man who fell into Lake Michigan while walking on unstable shelf ice has been recovered.

Indiana conservation officers say the body of 22-year-old Bryce Dunfee was recovered Thursday at West Beach in Indiana Dunes National Park in Porter County.

An Ogden Dunes resident notified authorities Thursday morning after spotting the body along the shoreline.

It was approximately half a mile from where Dunfee went missing on Feb. 21.

Dunfee was among five people who walked onto shelf ice along the shoreline when it began to crack.

The group was retreating to shore when Dunfee fell in.