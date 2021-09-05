Body of Indiana Marine slain in Kabul to be returned Sept 12

LOGANSPORT, Ind. (AP) — The body of a Marine from northern Indiana who was killed in an attack at Afghanistan’s Kabul airport will be returned to Indiana next week.

Twenty-two-year-old Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto Sanchez of Logansport, Indiana, was among 13 U.S. military members killed in the Aug. 26 suicide bombing.

Gundrum Funeral Home & Crematory in Logansport says Sanchez’s body will be transported home on Sept. 12.

Details are still being finalized on services.

Sanchez was among 17 members of his Logansport High School class who joined the military after their 2017 graduation.

He played on the school’s varsity soccer team.