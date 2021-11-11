Body of child recovered from northwest Indiana retention pond ID’d as Illinois 1-year-old

HAMMOND, Ind. (WANE) – The coroner has identified the body of a dead child found in a retention pond in northwest Indiana Thursday.

The girl was identified as 1-year-old Jaclyn Angel Dobbs of Deerfield, Illinois. Her family has been notified.

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday morning to determine the cause of death.

On Thursday afternoon, Indiana State Police (ISP) troopers were dispatched to the area of I-80 and the Kennedy Ave. ramp for a report of a person in a retention pond.

When troopers arrived at the scene, they talked to a construction worker who showed them what appeared to be a body in the retention pond, ISP said. The Hammond Fire Department also arrived on scene and immediately entered the water to recover the body.

IPS said detectives are currently following up on leads while working with the Major Crimes Assistance Team (MCAT), which is comprised of multiple law enforcement agencies in Illinois.

This is an ongoing investigation.