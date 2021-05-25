Body of boy, 12, found in river, days after he disappeared

HAMMOND, Ind. (AP) — Police say the body of a 12-year-old boy who was missing for more than a week has been recovered from a river in northwestern Indiana.

Kyrin Carter

Kyrin Carter, who was autistic, disappeared from a Hammond hotel on May 15.

He was from Kansas City, Missouri, and was in the Hammond to visit relatives.

The body was discovered by a volunteer Monday night who was in a kayak on the Little Calumet River.

It was about 300 feet from where the boy was reported missing.

The cause of death wasn’t immediately determined.

The Little Calumet River Basin Commission temporarily stopped the flow of water into the river to help authorities search for the boy.