WHITE COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating after recovering the body of a 2-year-old boy from a White County Creek.

Friday at approximately 4:57 p.m., White County Communications Center received a call of an unresponsive child that was pulled from Big Monon Creek in the area of North Crab Apple Loop in Monon.

Emergency services conducted lifesaving efforts before he was transported to IU White County Memorial where he later was pronounced deceased.

The cause of death of the child is pending autopsy results.