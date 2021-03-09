Body found in Ohio River identified as Kentucky teen’s

NEWBURGH, Ind. (AP) — A coroner says a body discovered in the Ohio River near the Newburgh Dam in southwestern Indiana has been identified as that of a teenage kayaker missing since January.

Warrick County Coroner Sarah Seaton says the body of 16-year-old Jacob Stover of Prospect, Kentucky was recovered Monday afternoon. Indiana conservation officer Joe Haywood says a tugboat operator alerted authorities Monday after spotting the body.

Stover went missing while kayaking on the Ohio River on Jan. 10