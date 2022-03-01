TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — A body found last year in a western Indiana well has been identified as that of a 60-year-old man.

Vigo County Coroner Dr. Janie Myers identified the body as that of Randy Saunders through a surgical implant by the Veterans Administration.

The Tribune-Star reports that Saunders’ relatives have been notified but his hometown is not known.

His body was found Dec. 18 about 20 feet below the well’s opening by Terre Haute police sent to check on an exposed hole that was likely an old well.

Saunders’ body had been in the well from one to two months.

His cause of death hasn’t been determined.