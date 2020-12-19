Body found after fire in western Indiana garage put out

Indiana

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

UNIVERSAL, Ind. (AP) — State Police are investigating after a body was discovered inside a western Indiana garage after a fire there was extinguished.

The fire was reported Friday morning in the Vermillion County town of Universal. Firefighters found the detached garage fully engulfed in flames.

Once the fire was extinguished, a body was discovered inside. Vermillion County Prosecutor Bruce Aukerman then requested that State Police take over the investigation.

The identity of the body was withheld pending positive identification.  An autopsy is scheduled for Saturday.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss