Body discovered inside structure fire in northwest Indiana

FOWLER, Ind. (WANE) — Firefighters in Fowler, Indiana found a body after responding to a structure fire in northwest Indiana.

Indiana State Police began an investigation after firefighters discovered the body at 103 North Polk Street Friday at 7:50 a.m.

First responders were called up to administer first aid to the male subject but were unsuccessful.

Indiana State Police are investigating both the cause of the fire and the death of the man at the scene.

The assisting agencies were the Fowler Police Department, Benton County Sheriff’s Department, Fowler Center Township Fire Department, Indiana State Fire Marshal’s Office, Benton County EMS and the Benton County Coroner’s Office.