Body discovered at bottom of 20′ hole in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Terre Haute police discovered a dead body Saturday afternoon while investigating a hole in the ground in the area of 6th and Margaret Streets.

The body was discovered at the bottom of a 20-foot deep opening that is believed to be an old well. Authorities are working to identify the body that appears to be male. Police noted the death was likely not a recent event.

While there were no immediate signs of foul play, a death investigation is underway and an autopsy has been scheduled.

The city has secured the site until a permanent solution can be made. Investigators have left messages with the out-of-state entity listed as the owner of the property.

Anyone with information that may be relevant is encouraged to contact the Terre Haute Police Department at (812) 238-1661.