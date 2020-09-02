Bob Rohrman, known for car dealerships and quirky commercials, dies

Bob Rohrman, who’s appeared in TV commercials on Fort Wayne airwaves for years, has died.

According to his family, the car dealership owner died Tuesday night, WGN reports.

Rohrman owns more than 30 dealerships in Indiana, Illinois and Wisconsin. He’s known for his quirky commercials and the motto, “There’s only one Bob Rohrman!”

Rohrman, who was 87, was born in Lafayette and graduated from Lafayette Jefferson High School. He received the Sagamore of the Wabash Award in 2019.

The football field at Purdue University’s Ross-Ade Stadium will bear Rohrman’s name for the upcoming season, the university announced in December 2019. The Rohrman family gifted the athletic department $15 million.

He lived in Chicago. WGN was the first to report the news. His cause of death has not been announced.