Boating restrictions lifted for several area lakes

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Boating restrictions have been lifted on West Lakes chain, Knapp Lake, Barbee Lakes chain and Indian Lake chain.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources announced on Wednesday that the previous emergency orders for motorized watercraft to idle on the West Lakes chain, Knapp Lake, Barbee Lakes chain and the Indian Lakes chain have been lifted. Normal boating operations may now resume.

The West Lakes chain is located in Noble County and consists of: Jones, Steinberger, Tamarack and Waldron lakes.

Knapp Lake is located in Noble County.

The Barbee Lakes chain is located in Kosciusko County and consists of: Kuhn, Big Barbee, Little Barbee, Irish, Banning, Sawmill and Sechrist lakes.

The Indian Lakes chain is located in LaGrange County and consists of: Dallas, Hackenberg, Westler and Messick lakes.

Stay up-to-date on all Indiana boating advisories at: dnr.IN.gov/lawenfor/8520.htm