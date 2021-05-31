Boat demand in Indiana soared during pandemic

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Demand for boats is seasonal as it tends to rise during the warmer months. However, with vacation plans scrapped and many stuck at home due to the pandemic, many decided to bring vacation to them by buying a boat.

According to a study from LendingTree, Indiana saw demand in boats increase by 150% between 2020 and 2019. That increase was the sixth highest among all states. Ohio also saw boat demand increase by 124%.

When looking at age brackets, Gen X saw the largest increase in boat demand, followed by Baby boomers and millennials.

Due to the high demand, local boat manufacturers like Dry Dock Marine in Angola are addressing significant backlog in orders. General Manager Cory Archbold says boat inventory was sucked up during early months of the pandemic. Parts needed to build and repair boats are in short supply as a result.

“With a lot of part shortages, sometimes your hands are kind of tied, waiting for those parts to come from overseas or just lack of materials to build the products,” said Archbold.

Based on conversations with other manufacturers, Archbold anticipates dealers will not be caught up on orders until 2023.