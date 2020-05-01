BMV to allow branch visits by appointment only

Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) Commissioner Peter L. Lacy announced Friday a portion of the state’s 131 branches will re-open with an appointment only service format beginning Monday, May 4. Customers will be able to schedule an appointment for transactions which are not available online. BMV Connect kiosks located at branches opening by appointment only will also be available.

The BMV has modified its operations to ensure the safety of its employees and customers. To get more information on available transactions and to schedule a branch appointment, customers can go to the BMV website,https://www.in.gov/bmv/2405.htm. Customers with verified appointments will be required to check-in upon arrival.

Branch appointments will be limited to the following transactions:

Knowledge Testing

Commercial Driver License

New Driver License/Learner Permit or Identification Card*

Amend a Current Driver License/Learner Permit or Identification Card

Replacement Driver License/Learner Permit or Identification Card

Title Transfer

Update to an Existing Title

New Registration

Disability Placard

*Driving skills exams are not available from the BMV at this time.

Part of Executive Order 20-05 waived Administrative Penalty Fees (late fees). Effectively, this extends expiration dates of registrations, driver’s licenses, and identification cards without changing the expiration date printed on documents in individual’s possession and temporarily waives late fees during a future renewal. This same executive order also extends the deadline required to process a title transfer.

The Indiana BMV continues to encourage Hoosiers to complete transactions online, visit a BMV Connect kiosk, by calling the contact center, or through USPS whenever possible. You can read a full list of modifications, closures, and available services on this page: https://www.in.gov/bmv/4363.htm