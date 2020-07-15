BMV resumes driving skills exams by appointment

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles will resume driving skills exams by appointment, the agency announced Wednesday.

The BMV began rescheduling exams in late June for anyone who had an appointment that was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Once all of those customers have been rescheduled, the BMV will schedule new customer appointments.

The first appointments will be available as early as July 16 with all branches offering appointments by July 24.

“The BMV typically has driving skills exams scheduled three weeks in advance. As a result, more than 4,000 Hoosiers had an exam canceled and were therefore given priority to get their exam completed before the schedule is opened to the public,” BMV Commissioner Peter Lacy said. “The number of canceled exams varied by branch, which is why we will open appointments in phases.”

Appointments must be scheduled a minimum of 48 hours and a maximum of 3 weeks in advance. Information and expectations for appointments can be viewed on the BMV website.

Customers and drive examiners will be required to follow specific health and safety requirements during the exam:

Answer heath screening questions

Have at least two windows in the car slightly opened

Wear a mask

The BMV ask that Hoosiers who are unable to comply with the requirements reschedule their exam.

BMV branches will follow CDC guidelines by limiting the number of people permitted in a branch at one time. Individuals with appointments must check-in with a branch associate at the branch entrance and should not wait in line. The BMV does expect appointments to fill quickly and will continue to add appointments to the scheduler.

Employees are required to wear masks and customers are encouraged to do the same. Face masks will be required for customers wherever area mandates are in place.

