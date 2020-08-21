Bloomington order limits private gatherings to 15 people

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — The size of private gatherings in Bloomington is now limited to 15 people under an emergency executive order by Mayor John Hamilton.

The order took effect immediately Friday.

The previous maximum crowd size was 50.

Hamilton issued the order after photos and videos shared on social media showed Indiana University students gathering in large groups without masks or practicing social distancing.

Hamilton urged residents to report any violations of the new order to the Bloomington Police Department.

The mayor also also ordered people attending gatherings to practice social distancing and to use face coverings.

