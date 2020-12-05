Blind voters claim discrimination by Indiana officials

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Blind voters argue in a federal lawsuit that Indiana officials are restricting their voting rights by not adopting methods that allow them to cast ballots from home without the assistance of others.

The lawsuit filed this past week maintains that those who are blind or have low vision can’t vote from home in private because they must rely on county election officials to visit them with paper ballots.

The lawsuit contends that violates the federal Americans with Disabilities Act since Indiana doesn’t allow the blind to read and mark their ballots on computers using assistive technology.

The Indiana secretary of state’s office declined to comment on the lawsuit.