Black Indiana lawmakers seek reprimands after confrontations

FILE – In this Feb. 27, 2020 file photo, Rep. Robin Shackleford, D-Indianapolis, speaks with reporters as House Minority Leader Phil GiaQuinta, D-Fort Wayne, watches on at the Statehouse in Indianapolis. The Indiana Black Legislative Caucus called Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, for lawmakers who sparked confrontations with Black legislators last week to face reprimands and for all lawmakers to undergo mandatory anti-bias training. Rep. Shackleford, the Black caucus chairwoman, called the conduct of some Republican members aggressive and intimidating and said it was time to “say enough is enough.” (AP Photo Tom Davies File)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Black Legislative Caucus is calling for lawmakers who sparked confrontations with Black legislators last week to face reprimands. They also want mandatory anti-bias training for all state lawmakers.

Tuesday’s request came after tempers flared among Indiana House members on Thursday. Black lawmakers were shouted down and booed by some Republicans during a debate. Some verbal altercations took place in hallways. Indianapolis Democratic Rep. Robin Shackleford is chairwoman of the Black caucus. She called the conduct of some Republican members aggressive and intimidating.

Republican House Speaker Todd Huston says he’s committed to maintaining “decorum, civility and professionalism.”