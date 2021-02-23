Black Indiana lawmakers seek reprimands after confrontations

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Black Legislative Caucus is calling for lawmakers who sparked confrontations with Black legislators last week to face reprimands. They also want mandatory anti-bias training for all state lawmakers.
Tuesday’s request came after tempers flared among Indiana House members on Thursday. Black lawmakers were shouted down and booed by some Republicans during a debate. Some verbal altercations took place in hallways. Indianapolis Democratic Rep. Robin Shackleford is chairwoman of the Black caucus. She called the conduct of some Republican members aggressive and intimidating.
Republican House Speaker Todd Huston says he’s committed to maintaining “decorum, civility and professionalism.”