INDIANAPOLIS (WEHT)- A bill that could expand the right to carry firearms at Indiana’s State Capitol is making its way through the Senate.

The bill would allow some state officials such as the attorney general, treasurer and secretary of state to carry handguns in the building.

During a meeting with the Senate Corrections Committee, exchanges between lawmakers became heated over whether the bill is even necessary in the state of Indiana. One high school student also spoke out against the bill for the same reason.

“As a student who has recently studied our state government in-depth, I see no logical reason why the attorney general, secretary of state, state comptroller or treasurer of the state would need to carry a firearm inside the capitol building,” said Mary Frye, a sophomore in high school. “If it’s a matter of personal defense, that’s the whole state capitol police’s job.”

The bill passed the corrections committee in a 5 to 2 vote, and now heads to the state senate floor.