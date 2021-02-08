Bill to provide remote child services passes Senate

INDIANAPOLS (WANE) — A bill that would increase access to child services passed the Indiana Senate unanimously on Monday.

Senate Bill 239, authored by State Senator Liz Brown (R-Fort Wayne), would require the Indiana Department of Child Services to develop policies and procedures to allow child services to be provided remotely.

“Since the genesis of this virus, virtual services have played a big role in our lives,” Brown said. “If deemed appropriate to use, these services could benefit children who have missed out on resources that would otherwise be available to them if it weren’t for the pandemic.”

Brown added that the use of remote child services would be evaluated on a case-by-case basis, and this bill would not eliminate the use of in-person procedures.

SB 239 will now move to the House of Representatives for further consideration.