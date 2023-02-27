HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A bill that would have made school board elections in Indiana partisan died in the House on Monday.

The deadline to pass House Bill 1428 was February 27, however the bill was not voted on and died during the session. The bill would have allowed school board candidates to be nominated and elected through a partisan process as other elected candidates are nominated and elected.

Mike Schmuhl, the Chairman of the Indiana Democratic Party, issued a statement saying that it is important for Indiana to keep school boards nonpartisan and focused on improving schools for the benefit of every student. Schmuhl’s statement can be read below: