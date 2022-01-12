Bill to do away with gun permits passes Indiana House, moves to Senate

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — A bill to eliminate gun permits in the state of Indiana has cleared a major hurdle in the Indiana Statehouse.

The Indiana House on Tuesday passed House Bill 1077 by a vote of 64-29. It now moves to the Indiana Senate for consideration.

The legislation known as the “lawful carry” bill was authored by Rep. Ben Smaltz of Auburn. If passed, it would repeal the state law that requires a person to obtain a license to carry a handgun in Indiana.

“This law is about the law-abiding Hoosier,” Rep. Smaltz told WANE 15 previously. “They shouldn’t have to go through a process to be fingerprinted. They shouldn’t have to wait 30, 60, 90-days to get a permit. We should not bind lawful people to those sort of steps.”