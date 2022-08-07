WASHINGTON (WANE) – The Indiana state delegation introduced a bill Sunday to name a clinic after late Indiana Representative Jacki Walorski. Wolorski, her communications director Emma Thomson and her district director Zach Potts died in a car accident on Wednesday.

The bipartisan resolution would name the Department of Veterans Affairs Clinic in Mishawaka, Indiana the “Jackie Walorski VA Clinic.” Walorski served on the Committee on Veterans’ Affairs for two terms.

Along with the entire Indiana delegation, Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, Republican Whip Steve Scalise, House GOP Conference Chair Elise Stefanik, Ranking Member Michael McCaul, and Rep. Ann Wagner joined this legislation as original cosponsors.

Representative Jim Banks said this about the bill:

“I can think of a no more fitting tribute than to name a VA facility in Indiana’s 2nd district after my friend Rep. Jackie Walorski. Jackie fought tirelessly to serve veterans in her district and renaming this facility in her honor ensures Rep. Walorski’s legacy of public service will live on for a long time to come.”