Bill authored by Sen. Kruse to study school calendar passes Senate

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – A bill authored by State Sen. Dennis Kruse (R-Auburn) requesting a study of Indiana’s school calendar passed the Indiana Senate Tuesday by a vote of 36 to 11.

Senate Bill 124 would urge the legislative council to assign a study committee the task of studying requirements regarding the first day of school dates and school calendars, the press release said.

“I believe delaying the start of school would have a positive impact on students working summer jobs and the businesses who rely on those teenage employees to stay open,” Kruse said. “Assigning this topic to a summer study committee would allow the General Assembly to look into this further and scope out a proper start date for our schools.”

In addition to summer employment concerns, the state fair is held in the middle-to-end of August, and there are often conflicts with the first day of school for the many students and teachers who participate in the fair. Kruse said that they should not have to miss school for such a big event.

The bill will now move to the House of Representatives for further consideration.