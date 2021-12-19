Big gift will go for youth mental health at IU medical school

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A donation of $34.2 million will establish a youth mental health center at the Indiana University School of Medicine in Evansville.

Evansville natives Bill and Mary Stone announced the gift Friday. The gift will endow three chairs and support six other adolescent psychiatrists or fellowships in southwestern Indiana. Several counties in the region don’t have psychiatric providers.

The psychiatrists also will conduct research with a focus on bipolar and other mood disorders. The gift is one of the largest in the medical school’s history.

Bill Stone is founder and chairman of SS&C Technologies. He has lived much of his life in Connecticut but has supported many projects in Evansville, his hometown.