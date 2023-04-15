A tree on top of a home on Maysville Road following a tornado touchdown in Allen County. Taken on 4/3/23.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WANE) — Federal assistance is coming to several Indiana counties, including Allen and grant, after President Joe Biden declared a Major Disaster Declaration.

Governor Eric Holcomb requested that Biden make the declaration after tornadoes ripped through the Hoosier state at the beginning of April.

The other counties approved are Benton, Clinton, Howard, Johnson, Lake, Monroe, Morgan, Owen, Sullivan and White counties.

Assistance from FEMA can include “grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster.”

Residents who sustained losses in the designated areas can begin applying for assistance www.DisasterAssistance.gov, by calling (800) 621-3362 or by using the FEMA app.

