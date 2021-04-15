Better Indiana outlook brings calls for bigger schools boost

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana educators are calling for a bigger boost in school funding to help improve the state’s lagging teacher pay as new projections showed state tax collections are expected to bounce back stronger than expected from the pandemic recession.

A new state tax revenue forecast given Thursday to state legislators projects those collections going up by more than 4% in each of the next two years.

That could mean about $2 billion more available for the new two-year state budget.

House Speaker Todd Huston said he expected a cautious approach, while the state’s largest teachers union said the state should “go big” to address Indiana’s lagging teacher pay.