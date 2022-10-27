MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WANE) — Bethel University recently received a nearly $190,000 grant from Lilly Endowment Inc. that will serve under-resourced youth in the Bethel community.

Specifically, the funds will be used to expand existing and add new on-campus academic summer camps in nursing, STEM and culture.

Bethel aims to serve approximately 275 students over three years.

“We are so excited about the opportunity these camps will provide for Bethel to serve students in our community,” said Brent LaVigne, vice president for Institutional Advancement. “It is our goal to make students feel welcome and comfortable on our campus so that they can see the possibilities that higher education can open for them.”

Bethel expects the camps to also benefit the university by impacting enrollment, academic outcomes, college and career interest outcomes and ongoing engagement with Bethel.