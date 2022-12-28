INDIANAPOLIS — With more than 400 “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” episodes under his (probably studded) belt, Guy Fieri has unleashed “Flavortown” in virtually every corner of the United States.

But with so many dining destinations, how do you single out the best of the best?

Luckily, Mashed has rounded up what they’re calling the tastiest and “most funkalicious” restaurants Fieri visited in each state.

The “Triple D” host has parked his convertible in Indiana nine times while taping the hit Food Network show, but according to Mashed, no visit topped Fieri’s trip to 3 Sisters Cafe (6223 Guilford Ave.) in Indianapolis’ Broad Ripple neighborhood.

Fieri visited the Broad Ripple restaurant for a “Signature Sandwiches” episode in season 11.

The sandwich that was the star of the show was the D’nai — described as “roasted pork, cooked kale, and mozzarella on a hoagie bun served French dip style” on the cafe’s website. If you want to kick it up a notch, you can get the sandwich “Keke” style and have it tossed in BBQ sauce.

Other Indiana restaurants Fieri has visited throughout his journey include The Tamale Place (5226 Rockville Rd. in Indianapolis), Zydeco’s (11 E. Main St. in Mooresville), and Triple XXX Family Restaurant (2 N. Salisbury St. in West Lafayette).

To look at the best Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives restaurant in each state, visit Mashed.