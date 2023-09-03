INDIANA (NEXSTAR) — In the words of the late Jimmy Buffett, it’s 5 o’clock somewhere.

For those who enjoy them, craft beers open up a world of unique and interesting flavor combinations. With the right mixture of ingredients, craft beers satisfy those looking for a wider variety of tastes than the typical domestic brand offers — in addition to posing potential health benefits.

In the spirit of drinking craft beer, Yahoo! Finance’s Sultan Khalid put together a list of the best craft beer brands in each U.S. state.

For this, Khalid looked through Reader’s Digest, Rolling Stone, BeerAdvocate, RateBeer, etc., and Google Trends to the best American craft beers by state.

Ultimately, Khalid ranked the best craft beers alphabetically in order of descending quality in every state. Depending on the batch, craft beer’s ABV (alcohol by volume) can vary.

In Indiana, Yahoo! Finance ranked Munster’s 3 Floyds’ Zombie Dust, 6.5% ABV as the best craft beer option in the state. According to Khalid, this ‘Undead Pale Ale’ uses citra hops from Yakima Valley to produce a medium-bodied beer.

Zombie Dust maintains a high score on the beer review site Untappd and is considered “World-Class” by Beer Advocate.