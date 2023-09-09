(Stacker) — For people looking to find a home to raise a family in, choosing a county is an important decision. Most families place affordable homes, safe neighborhoods, a quality school system, and family-friendly activities at the top of their wish lists.

Stacker compiled a list of the best counties to raise a family in Indiana using data from Niche. Niche ranks counties based on a variety of factors including cost of living, schools, health care, recreation, and weather.

The list features counties that boast some of the top schools and fun, family-friendly activities for every season. Keep reading to explore the best counties to raise a family. Maybe you’ll find one that suits your brood.

#30. Ripley County, Indiana

– Population: 28,953

– Median home value: $162,700 (77% own)

– Median rent: $647 (23% own)

– Median household income: $64,221

– Top public schools: Batesville Middle School (grade A), South Ripley Junior High School (grade B+), Batesville Intermediate School (grade B+)

– Top private schools: St. Louis School (grade unavailable), St. Nicholas Catholic School (grade unavailable), Lake Side (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Batesville (grade A minus), Laughery Township (grade B+), Johnson Township (grade B)

#29. Howard County, Indiana

– Population: 83,349

– Median home value: $116,600 (72% own)

– Median rent: $790 (28% own)

– Median household income: $59,238

– Top public schools: Western Middle School (grade A minus), Western High School (grade B+), Wallace Elementary School (grade B+)

– Top private schools: Sts. Joan of Arc & Patrick School (grade unavailable), Redeemer Lutheran School (grade unavailable), Acacia Academy (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Kokomo (grade B minus), Greentown (grade B minus), Harrison Township (grade A minus)

#28. White County, Indiana

– Population: 24,593

– Median home value: $128,100 (78% own)

– Median rent: $756 (22% own)

– Median household income: $60,327

– Top public schools: Tri-County Intermediate School (grade A minus), Frontier Elementary School (grade A minus), Roosevelt Middle School (grade B+)

– Top private schools: Cornerstone Private School (grade B+)

– Top places to live: Monticello (grade B), Princeton Township (grade B+), Big Creek Township (grade B+)

#27. Tipton County, Indiana

– Population: 15,290

– Median home value: $133,400 (82% own)

– Median rent: $776 (18% own)

– Median household income: $65,983

– Top public schools: Tipton Elementary School (grade B+), Tri Central Middle/High School (grade B), Tipton Middle School (grade B)

– Top private schools: St. John the Baptist School (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Tipton (grade B+), Jefferson Township (grade B+), Wildcat Township (grade B+)

#26. Clark County, Indiana

– Population: 120,185

– Median home value: $162,800 (74% own)

– Median rent: $903 (26% own)

– Median household income: $62,296

– Top public schools: William W. Borden Elementary School (grade A), Utica Elementary School (grade A minus), Silver Creek High School (grade B+)

– Top private schools: Our Lady of Providence Junior/Senior High School (grade A minus), St. John Paul II Catholic School (grade unavailable), Sacred Heart School (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Utica (grade A minus), Jeffersonville (grade B+), Charlestown (grade B+)

#25. Delaware County, Indiana

– Population: 112,480

– Median home value: $103,300 (65% own)

– Median rent: $763 (35% own)

– Median household income: $49,321

– Top public schools: Indiana Academy for Science, Mathematics, and Humanities (grade A+), Burris Laboratory School (grade A), Yorktown High School (grade A minus)

– Top private schools: Heritage Hall Christian School (grade B), St. Michael Catholic School (grade unavailable), Huffer Memorial Children’s Center (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Yorktown (grade A), Muncie (grade B), Daleville (grade B minus)

#24. Dearborn County, Indiana

– Population: 50,494

– Median home value: $179,100 (83% own)

– Median rent: $790 (17% own)

– Median household income: $72,674

– Top public schools: East Central High School (grade B+), North Dearborn Elementary School (grade B+), East Central Middle School (grade B+)

– Top private schools: St. Lawrence School (grade unavailable), St. Mary Elementary School (grade unavailable), St. John Evangelical Lutheran School (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Greendale (grade A minus), Bright (grade A minus), Hidden Valley (grade A minus)

#23. Marshall County, Indiana

– Population: 46,175

– Median home value: $150,200 (76% own)

– Median rent: $833 (24% own)

– Median household income: $58,296

– Top public schools: Riverside Intermediate School (grade A minus), Plymouth High School (grade B+), Triton Junior/Senior High School (grade B+)

– Top private schools: Culver Academies (grade A+), St. Michael School (grade unavailable), Grace Baptist Christian School (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Bremen (grade B+), Plymouth (grade B), Bourbon (grade B+)

#22. LaPorte County, Indiana

– Population: 112,184

– Median home value: $145,600 (73% own)

– Median rent: $809 (27% own)

– Median household income: $60,226

– Top public schools: F. Willard Crichfield Elementary School (grade A minus), Prairie View Elementary School (grade A minus), New Prairie Middle School (grade A minus)

– Top private schools: La Lumiere School (grade A+), Marquette Catholic High School (grade A), Sacred Heart Apostolic School (grade A minus)

– Top places to live: Long Beach (grade A minus), Michigan City (grade B), Trail Creek (grade B)

#21. Spencer County, Indiana

– Population: 19,949

– Median home value: $144,100 (81% own)

– Median rent: $681 (19% own)

– Median household income: $59,624

– Top public schools: Lincoln Trail Elementary School (grade A), Chrisney Elementary School (grade A), Heritage Hills Middle School (grade A)

– Top private schools: St. Bernard School (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Santa Claus (grade A minus), Clay Township (grade A minus), Carter Township (grade A minus)

#20. Kosciusko County, Indiana

– Population: 80,151

– Median home value: $160,500 (76% own)

– Median rent: $852 (24% own)

– Median household income: $66,764

– Top public schools: Edgewood Middle School (grade A), Lincoln Elementary School (grade B+), Eisenhower Elementary School (grade B+)

– Top private schools: Lakeland Christian Academy (grade B+), Sacred Heart Elementary School (grade unavailable), Pierceton Woods Academy (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Winona Lake (grade A+), Warsaw (grade A minus), Syracuse (grade B)

#19. Posey County, Indiana

– Population: 25,301

– Median home value: $165,200 (80% own)

– Median rent: $695 (20% own)

– Median household income: $69,323

– Top public schools: Farmersville Elementary School (grade A), South Terrace Elementary School (grade A minus), Marrs Elementary School (grade A minus)

– Top private schools: St. Philip School (grade unavailable), St. Wendel School (grade unavailable), St. Matthew Elementary School (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Mount Vernon (grade B), Bethel Township (grade A), Marrs Township (grade A minus)

#18. Vanderburgh County, Indiana

– Population: 179,695

– Median home value: $142,600 (65% own)

– Median rent: $854 (35% own)

– Median household income: $54,044

– Top public schools: Signature School (grade A+), North High School (grade A minus), McCutchanville Elementary School (grade A minus)

– Top private schools: Evansville Day School (grade A), Reitz Memorial High School (grade A minus), Mater Dei High School (grade B+)

– Top places to live: Melody Hill (grade A), Darmstadt (grade A minus), Highland (grade B)

#17. Elkhart County, Indiana

– Population: 206,314

– Median home value: $159,000 (72% own)

– Median rent: $859 (28% own)

– Median household income: $61,182

– Top public schools: Wakarusa Elementary School (grade A), North Wood Middle School (grade A minus), Woodview Elementary School (grade A minus)

– Top private schools: Elkhart Christian Academy (grade B+), Bethany Christian Schools (grade B+), Clinton Christian School (grade C+)

– Top places to live: Dunlap (grade B+), Goshen (grade B+), Nappanee (grade B+)

#16. Hancock County, Indiana

– Population: 78,616

– Median home value: $195,300 (80% own)

– Median rent: $983 (20% own)

– Median household income: $79,126

– Top public schools: Eden Elementary School (grade A), Fortville Elementary School (grade A), Harris Elementary School (grade A)

– Top private schools: St. Michael’s Catholic School (grade unavailable), Zion Lutheran School (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: McCordsville (grade A), Fortville (grade B+), Greenfield (grade B)

#15. Warrick County, Indiana

– Population: 63,575

– Median home value: $181,200 (81% own)

– Median rent: $920 (19% own)

– Median household income: $85,613

– Top public schools: Lynnville Elementary School (grade A), Sharon Elementary School (grade A), Castle North Middle School (grade A minus)

– Top private schools: Newburgh Christian Academy (grade A minus), St. John the Baptist School (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Newburgh (grade A minus), Boonville (grade B+), Chandler (grade B+)

#14. Dubois County, Indiana

– Population: 43,474

– Median home value: $168,800 (78% own)

– Median rent: $715 (22% own)

– Median household income: $65,389

– Top public schools: Ireland Elementary School (grade A), Cedar Crest Intermediate School (grade A), Ferdinand Elementary School (grade A)

– Top private schools: Precious Blood School (grade unavailable), Holy Family School (grade unavailable), Jasper Christian Academy (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Jasper (grade A minus), Huntingburg (grade B), Bainbridge Township (grade A minus)

#13. Lake County, Indiana

– Population: 495,925

– Median home value: $167,800 (71% own)

– Median rent: $947 (29% own)

– Median household income: $62,052

– Top public schools: Munster High School (grade A+), Solon Robinson Elementary School (grade A), Frank H. Hammond Elementary School (grade A)

– Top private schools: Andrean High School (grade A), Bishop Noll Institute (grade A minus), Calumet Christian School (grade A minus)

– Top places to live: Munster (grade A+), Dyer (grade A), St. John (grade A)

#12. Marion County, Indiana

– Population: 969,542

– Median home value: $156,000 (55% own)

– Median rent: $959 (45% own)

– Median household income: $54,601

– Top public schools: Herron High School (grade A+), Speedway Senior High School (grade A+), Speedway Junior High School (grade A)

– Top private schools: Park Tudor School (grade A+), International School of Indiana (grade A+), Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory School (grade A+)

– Top places to live: Glendale (grade A+), Broad Ripple (grade A+), North Central (grade A+)

#11. Floyd County, Indiana

– Population: 79,594

– Median home value: $187,900 (74% own)

– Median rent: $868 (26% own)

– Median household income: $69,858

– Top public schools: Floyds Knobs Elementary School (grade A), Highland Hills Middle School (grade A minus), Floyd Central High School (grade A minus)

– Top private schools: Christian Academy of Indiana (grade A minus), Our Lady of Perpetual Help School (grade unavailable), Holy Family School (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Georgetown (grade A minus), New Albany (grade B+), Galena (grade B)

#10. Porter County, Indiana

– Population: 172,353

– Median home value: $210,100 (76% own)

– Median rent: $1,004 (24% own)

– Median household income: $76,736

– Top public schools: Thomas Jefferson Elementary School (grade A), Heavilin Elementary School (grade A), Ben Franklin Middle School (grade A)

– Top private schools: Victory Christian Academy (grade A minus), Portage Christian School (grade B), Immanuel Lutheran School (grade A)

– Top places to live: Ogden Dunes (grade A), Chesterton (grade A), Valparaiso (grade A)

#9. Tippecanoe County, Indiana

– Population: 185,961

– Median home value: $169,500 (54% own)

– Median rent: $929 (46% own)

– Median household income: $53,468

– Top public schools: West Lafayette Junior/Senior High School (grade A+), West Lafayette Intermediate School (grade A+), West Lafayette Elementary School (grade A+)

– Top private schools: Central Catholic Jr. – Sr. High School (grade A), Faith Christian School (grade A minus), Lafayette Christian School (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Battle Ground (grade A), West Lafayette (grade A), Lafayette (grade B+)

#8. Johnson County, Indiana

– Population: 159,739

– Median home value: $196,200 (74% own)

– Median rent: $1,056 (26% own)

– Median household income: $77,977

– Top public schools: Center Grove Elementary School (grade A), Center Grove Middle School Central (grade A), Maple Grove Elementary School (grade A)

– Top private schools: Greenwood Christian Academy (grade B+), Ss. Francis & Clare Catholic School (grade unavailable), Our Lady of Greenwood School (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Bargersville (grade A), Greenwood (grade A minus), New Whiteland (grade A minus)

#7. Bartholomew County, Indiana

– Population: 81,759

– Median home value: $172,900 (70% own)

– Median rent: $1,000 (30% own)

– Median household income: $71,183

– Top public schools: Columbus North High School (grade A), Columbus Signature Academy (CSA) – Lincoln Campus (grade A), Southside Elementary School (grade A minus)

– Top private schools: Columbus Christian School (grade B), St. Peter’s Lutheran School (grade unavailable), St. Bartholomew Catholic School (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Columbus (grade A), Harrison Township (grade A), German Township (grade A minus)

#6. Allen County, Indiana

– Population: 381,839

– Median home value: $149,000 (69% own)

– Median rent: $840 (31% own)

– Median household income: $61,456

– Top public schools: Oak View Elementary School (grade A), Homestead Senior High School (grade A), Eel River Elementary School (grade A)

– Top private schools: Canterbury School (grade A+), Concordia Lutheran High School (grade A minus), Bishop Dwenger High School (grade B+)

– Top places to live: Huntertown (grade A minus), Leo-Cedarville (grade A minus), Fort Wayne (grade A minus)

#5. St. Joseph County, Indiana

– Population: 272,049

– Median home value: $142,300 (68% own)

– Median rent: $885 (32% own)

– Median household income: $58,599

– Top public schools: Northpoint Elementary School (grade A), Discovery Middle School (grade A), Prairie Vista Elementary School (grade A)

– Top private schools: Trinity School at Greenlawn (grade A+), Saint Joseph High School (grade A), Marian High School (grade A)

– Top places to live: Granger (grade A+), Osceola (grade A minus), Mishawaka (grade A minus)

#4. Boone County, Indiana

– Population: 69,839

– Median home value: $270,600 (79% own)

– Median rent: $1,122 (21% own)

– Median household income: $94,843

– Top public schools: Zionsville Community High School (grade A+), Boone Meadow (grade A+), Zionsville West Middle School (grade A+)

– Top private schools: Traders Point Christian Schools (grade B+), James E. Davis School (grade B+), Children’s Learning Program (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Zionsville (grade A+), Whitestown (grade A), Lebanon (grade B)

#3. Monroe County, Indiana

– Population: 140,189

– Median home value: $202,400 (55% own)

– Median rent: $993 (45% own)

– Median household income: $54,096

– Top public schools: Bloomington High School South (grade A+), Childs Elementary School (grade A), The Academy of Science and Entrepreneurship (grade A)

– Top private schools: Lighthouse Christian Academy (grade A), Harmony School (grade A minus), St. Charles Borromeo Catholic School (grade A minus)

– Top places to live: Bloomington (grade A), Ellettsville (grade A minus), Perry Township (grade A+)

#2. Hendricks County, Indiana

– Population: 172,100

– Median home value: $220,800 (78% own)

– Median rent: $1,159 (22% own)

– Median household income: $87,961

– Top public schools: Brownsburg East Middle School (grade A+), Lincoln Elementary (grade A+), Delaware Trail Elementary School (grade A+)

– Top private schools: Bethesda Christian Schools (grade B+), Kingsway Christian School (grade unavailable), St. Malachy Catholic School (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Brownsburg (grade A), Pittsboro (grade A), Avon (grade A)

#1. Hamilton County, Indiana

– Population: 341,616

– Median home value: $302,400 (77% own)

– Median rent: $1,265 (23% own)

– Median household income: $104,858

– Top public schools: Carmel High School (grade A+), Creekside Middle School (grade A+), West Clay Elementary School (grade A+)

– Top private schools: University High School of Indiana (grade A+), Eman Schools (grade A), St. Theodore Guerin High School (grade A)

– Top places to live: Carmel (grade A+), Fishers (grade A+), Westfield (grade A+)