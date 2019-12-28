Bedford man arrested for dealing meth, active warrants

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana State Police arrested a Bedford man on drug-related charges Thursday.

The ISP Drug Enforcement Section and the ISP Bloomington District ACES concluded a lengthy investigation that resulted in the arrest of Danny Collins, 36, after information was obtained that he was involved in dealing methamphetamine. In addition, it was also known that Collins was wanted on two active arrest warrants; one for Failure to Appear and the original charge of Dealing Methamphetamine.

They located Collins and arrested him without incident.

While taking Collins into custody, troopers discovered he was in possession of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and several hundred dollars. Along with evidence found at the time of arrest, troopers developed probable cause to show that Collins was dealing methamphetamine.

Collins was arrested and then incarcerated in the Lawrence County Jail on the following charges;