Beaches temporarily closed in Gary due to COVID-19 concerns

GARY, Ind. (WANE) Beaches in Gary, Indiana are closed in an effort to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Police began patrolling along Lake Michigan on Wednesday to enforce the beach closure order which is scheduled to last at least two weeks and includes the popular Marquette Beach.

Two beaches at nearby Indiana Dunes National Park are also closed as a result of COVID-19.

The closures in Gary come as health officials say they continue to see double-digit increases in new COVID-19 cases each day.