HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Everyone knows some cities are more dangerous than others, but where and how do some of the most dangerous cities in Indiana stack up?

Thanks to crimedata.io, it has compiled a list of the 25 most dangerous cities for violent crime in Indiana such as murder, robbery, sexual assault, etc.

Listed below are ten of the most dangerous. For reference, the United States’ average violent crime rate is 405.94 per 100,000. Indiana’s average violent crime rate is 610.56 per 100,000.:

10 – Kokomo (59,263) -2.2% vs state average +47.09% vs national average 597 per 100,000

9 – Crawfordsville (16,279) -.92% vs state average +49.02% vs national average 604 per 100,000

8 – Notre Dame (6,581) -6.22% state average +59.76% vs national average 648 per 100,000

7 – Greencastle (9,980) +9.28% vs state average +64.37% vs national average 667 per 100,000

6 – Hammond (77,491) +10.16% vs state average +65.68% vs national average 672 per 100,000

5 – East Chicago (26,502) +10.16% vs state average +65.68% vs national average 672 per 100,000

4 – Gary (69,739) +10.24% vs state average +65.81% vs national average 673 per 100,000

3 – South Bend (290,915) +52.59% vs state average +129.5% vs national average 931 per 100,000

2 – Elkhart (147,679) +81.89% vs state average +173.58% vs national average 1,110 per 100,000

1 – Indianapolis (1,659,305) +89.45% vs state average +184.94% vs national average 1,156 per 100,000



Factors that contribute to the ratings include population density and urbanization, population stability, economic conditions, reporting practices, etc.

