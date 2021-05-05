Hoosiers have until May 15 to file their 2021-2022 FAFSA

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Hoosiers who haven’t yet filed the most important form for receiving student financial aid have just a few days left to file before Indiana’s new deadline of May 15.

The Indiana Commission for Higher Education extended the filing deadline for the 2021-2022 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) beyond the state’s original April 15 deadline to help as many students as possible file the FAFSA. Students who have not yet filed should submit the form at FAFSA.gov as soon as possible.

While the state’s overall FAFSA filing numbers are down slightly from this time last year, the commission said students in the class of 2021 and low-income students in that class are farther behind. The rate of FAFSA filings for the class of 2021 is down 5.6% compared to this point last year.

Filing the FAFSA is one of the most important steps in the college-going process and can help students and families better afford college and other higher education opportunities. The commission said both first-time and returning students must have a current FAFSA on file to qualify for state and federal financial aid and many merit-based scholarships also require a completed FAFSA.

“Even if you aren’t sure of your plans after high school, having a current FAFSA on file can provide access to financial aid opportunities you may not realize you qualify for,” said Indiana Commissioner for Higher Education Teresa Lubbers. “Indiana is committed to making higher education as affordable for students as possible by providing over $350 million in need-based aid annually. Hoosiers must take that first step of filing the FAFSA to qualify.”

Students who file before the new May 15 deadline can be eligible for the state’s financial aid programs, including the 21st Century Scholarship and the Frank O’Bannon Grant. (There is no FAFSA deadline for Hoosiers applying for the Next Level Jobs Workforce Ready Grant.)

File the FAFSA at FAFSA.gov. Learn how to create a Federal Student Aid ID here and visit LearnMoreIndiana.org for more resources, including the information needed to file. Students and families can always get FAFSA help by calling INvestEd at 317-715-9007.