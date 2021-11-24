Be aware of these highway construction projects before hitting the road this Thanksgiving

Around 50 million Americans are expected to hit the road this weekend for Thanksgiving travel, according to AAA.

INDOT is asking drivers to plan ahead and pay attention on the roads. Below is a list of current construction projects that will have impacts to holiday travel:

North Split Project (Marion County): I-65 through Downtown Indianapolis is closed to traffic. For thru traffic, use the posted detour on I-465. Market Street will reopen briefly for the Thanksgiving weekend. St. Clair Street is closed through December 3. Ohio Street is closed through December 3.

(Marion County): I-65 through Downtown Indianapolis is closed to traffic. For thru traffic, use the posted detour on I-465. I-69 Finish Line (Morgan, Johnson, Marion Counties): State Road 37 is still closed in Martinsville from S.R. 39 to Morgan Street.

(Morgan, Johnson, Marion Counties): State Road 37 is still closed in Martinsville from S.R. 39 to Morgan Street. I-65 and 109th Street (Lake County): Exit closed. Motorists can exit at U.S. 231 and U.S. 30 as a detour.

(Lake County): Exit closed. Motorists can exit at U.S. 231 and U.S. 30 as a detour. State Road 28 (Clinton County): EB lanes of SR 28 are CLOSED in Frankfort between McKinley and Jackson St. WB lanes will remain open. The official detour follows I-65 to S.R. 47 to S.R. 39 and back.

As a reminder, INDOT offices will be closed Thursday and Friday, November 25-26, to observe the Thanksgiving holiday.

Stay Informed

Get updates on INDOT projects and programs via: