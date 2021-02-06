Bat infestation troubles SW Indiana county’s offices

VINCENNES, Ind. (AP) — County employees in a southwestern Indiana county are ducking for cover these days amid a bat infestation that periodically sends the flying mammals fluttering through their offices.
Knox County Commissioners President Trent Hinkle says bats have found a home in the attics of a former jail building in downtown Vincennes which houses the county’s probation department, E-911 and community corrections.
The Vincennes Sun-Commercial reports the commissioners tentatively chose a company Tuesday that bid $48,000 for a bat-removal project and subsequent thorough cleaning of the building.
Hinkle says he will take that funding request to the county council at its next meeting.
