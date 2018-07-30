Ball State to make SAT/ACT optional for admissions

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. File Photo: Ball State University sign

MUNCIE, Ind. (WANE) - Saying it will give the university the "flexibility to attract more students who are likely to be successful at the University and ultimately in life," Ball State announced Monday it is making the submission of ACT or SAT scores optional for the admissions process.

The change will be effective starting with the next recruitment class which will begin classes in the fall of 2019.

“Our research shows high school grade point averages are the strongest predictor for student success,” said Ball State President Geoffrey S. Mearns. “This change will create opportunities for even more high-achieving students to take advantage of our distinctive academic programs, our unique immersive learning experiences, and our supportive campus community.”

In a news article posted on the university website, Ball State indicated it is Indiana's largest and first four-year public university to become test-optional. It cites research which shows public colleges see an increase in the application rate, and increase in graduation rates and more diversity within the student population when tests are optional.

“If students feel their SAT or ACT test scores don’t represent their academic abilities and decide not to submit them, we’ll holistically consider their academic work and difficulty, extracurricular participation, and any applicant statements or recommendations,” said Dr. Bales.

The incoming freshman class for 2017 was the second largest in the school's history. It was also the most academically qualified and diverse in its history.

By becoming test-optional, we will become more attractive and accessible to students across the entire state of Indiana,” said Dr. Kay Bales, Vice President for Student Affairs and Enrollment Services.

Ball State began looking at admissions changes back in 2017.