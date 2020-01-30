Live Now
Ball State students seek retirement of cop calling professor

by: The Associated Press

MUNCIE, Ind. (WANE) — Hundreds of Ball State University students gathered for a rally to demand the early retirement of a white professor who called police on a black student who refused to change seats last week during a class.

The Star Press reports that a crowd of 200 to 300 students converged Tuesday outside the Whitinger Business Building.

School President Geoffrey S. Mearns said previously that Shaheen Borna had committed a “gross error” and overreacted to Sultan “Mufasa” Benson’s refusal to change seats.

Students demand that all faculty receive mandatory diversity and conflict training in addition to a student committee to respond to future incidents.

