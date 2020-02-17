Ball State professor suspended for calling police on black student

MUNCIE, Ind. (The Star Press) — Ball State University says a white professor accused of discrimination after he called university police to his classroom because a black student refused to change seats won’t teach for the remainder of the semester.

The Star Press reports that the university didn’t provide specifics in its statement Thursday.

No formal charges or disciplinary action were immediately taken against Shaheen Borna in the wake of the Jan. 21 classroom incident.

The student who declined to switch seats, Sultan “Mufasa” Benson, says Borna’s suspension is tantamount to a “slap on the wrist.”

Faculty are divided on whether to support Borna.

