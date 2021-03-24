Ball State plans 1st-ever spring homecoming due to COVID-19

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Ball State University is planning its first-ever spring homecoming, months after school officials postponed the traditional fall campus celebration due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The university announced Tuesday that its spring homecoming will start April 26 and end May 1 with the Cardinals’ annual spring football game.

The Star Press reports that a majority of the homecoming events will be held virtually, while others will involve socially distanced campus activities, including the school’s popular annual homecoming “Bed Race” competition.

That event will be held April 30 with teams of four racing down University Track at the Briner Sports Complex in assigned timeslots to determine the winner.