MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — David Letterman’s IndyCar team is partnering with Ball State University to provide opportunities for students in the esports program.

The Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Scholarship will provide a $5,000 scholarship to two members of Ball State’s varsity esports team each year, starting next fall. Letterman is a graduate of Ball State.

Ball State esports athletes will also participate in community events to promote the e-racing series in conjunction with the race team.

Ball State began its varsity esports program in 2021, becoming a founding member of the Esports Collegiate Conference. Ball State has more than 700 students who participate in its student-run Esports Club.