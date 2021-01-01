Bald eagles’ comeback spurs their removal from Indiana list

An American bald eagle flies over Mill Pond on August 2, 2018 in Centerport, New York. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Bald eagles have been removed from Indiana’s list of species deemed endangered or of special concern thanks to the bird’s successful comeback in the state following reintroduction efforts in the 1980s.

The majestic raptors had all but vanished in Indiana by the late 20th century due to habitat loss and other factors. But The Herald-Times reports Indiana is now home to such a large bald eagle population the state Natural Resources Commission recently removed the birds’ designation as a state species of special concern.

That comes after Indiana upgraded bald eagles from a state-endangered species to a species of special concern in 2008.