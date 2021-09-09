Autopsy: Inmate at Miami Correctional Facility died from blood loss, death ruled a homicide

PERU, Ind. (WANE) An autopsy performed on an inmate found dead at the Miami Correctional Facility last week has confirmed his death was a homicide according to Indiana State Police

A forensic pathologist ruled that Matthew Koch, 42, died from loss of blood caused by multiple “sharp force trauma wounds.”

Koch’s body was found in his cell on September 6. Multiple life-saving efforts by prison staffers failed to revive him. At the time investigators suspected foul play and they are now treating the death as an active homicide investigation.