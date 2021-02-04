Autopsy determines Cass County Jail inmate died of natural causes

LOGANSPORT, Ind. (WANE) – An investigation into the death of a Cass County Jail inmate determined he died of natural causes.

On Jan. 16, Indiana State Police Detective Sergeant Josh Rozzi launched an investigation into the death of Cass County Jail inmate Clyde Davis, 72.

Davis was found unconscious and not breathing in his jail cell by a correctional officer. Davis was transported to a hospital where he failed to respond to cardiopulmonary resuscitation and was then pronounced deceased.

An autopsy by forensic pathologist Doctor Thomas Sozio reports the official cause of death as atherosclerotic and hypertensive cardiovascular disease with a contributing cause of diabetes mellitus. The manner of death has been ruled as natural.

Rozzi’s completed report was forwarded to the Cass County Prosecutor’s Office for review. It has been determined that there will be no further action taken in this case.