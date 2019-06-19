Authorities: Toddler dies after being pulled from pool

AVON, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a 2-year-old boy has died after being pulled from a swimming pool in central Indiana.

Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Amanda Goings tells The Indianapolis Star that the child was pulled from the pool Monday and died a day later at a hospital in Indianapolis.

The newspaper says the child was in the care of a relative at the time he ended up in the pool.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office identified the child as 22-month-old Wyatt Bush.

Information from: The Indianapolis Star, http://www.indystar.com

