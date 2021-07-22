August hearings set on Indiana election redistricting

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Public hearings have been set for Indiana’s upcoming redrawing of congressional and legislative election districts, although no proposed new maps will be available by then.

Legislative officials announced Thursday that hearings involving the House and Senate elections committees will be held in eight cities around the state on Aug. 6-7 and at the Statehouse in Indianapolis on Aug. 11.

Republican legislators won’t reveal proposed new districts until after the expected Aug. 16 release of redistricting data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

The Aug. 6 hearings are planned in Anderson, Columbus, Lafayette and Valparaiso, with the Aug. 7 hearings in Fort Wayne, Elkhart, Evansville and Sellersburg.