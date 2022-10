EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Sunday, several people frantically dialed 911 after a plane crash-landed at an Evansville golf course, one of which was a passenger on that plane.

Evansville-Vanderburgh Central Dispatch shared these calls as well as a call from an airport official.

A passenger that was on the plane talks with dispatchers moments after the crash, asking for an ambulance to be sent to the scene.

A man on the golf course calls 911 after he says he saw the plane crash into the course.

An airport official shares that they are seeing reports of an airplane crash and offers to send their own unit.

Another quick 911 call made from someone after the plane had crashed.

We’re told three of the four people inside the plane were taken to the hospital, but their condition is unknown. To read more about this plane crash, click here.