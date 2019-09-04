Auburn Fall auction totals $16.6 million in 4 days

AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) — Auburn Auction Park hosted its 49-year Labor Day tradition, selling over $16.6 million in 4 days.

The auction, which began on Thursday, August 29, sold 90 percent of all lots with bidders from 29 countries and 48 states from across the U.S., according to a Facebook post on the auction park’s page.

The auction was led by the Ed Meurer Collection of Detroit, which encompassed more than 90 American classics and 250 lots of memorabilia. The collection totaled nearly $4 million in sales and sold out completely.

The auction included more than 600 total cars and 800 lots of memorabilia.

This 1996 Land Rover Series IIA 88, formerly owned by the 14th Dalai Lama, sold for $143,000.

The top two slots in the auction were taken by a pair of 2005 Ford GTs. A 1929 Ford Riley Special “Ardent Alligator” peaked Thursday’s sales at $115,000. A 1996 Land Rover Series IIA 88, formerly owned by the 14th Dalai Lama, sold for $143,000.